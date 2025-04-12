Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,601,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $221,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,384,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,574,000 after purchasing an additional 362,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,226,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 389,070 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,800,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,332,000 after acquiring an additional 842,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

