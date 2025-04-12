Invesco Ltd. Has $205.55 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,725,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $205,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.36.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $105.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

