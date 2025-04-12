Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $454.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.44. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.