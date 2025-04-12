iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHY opened at $82.43 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2798 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

