iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.99 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.75.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
