iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.89 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 453141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

