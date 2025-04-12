iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,971,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 287,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

