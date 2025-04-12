iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $102.24 and last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 811401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.