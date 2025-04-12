ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $901.39 million. ITT also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.430-1.450 EPS.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. ITT has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $161.13.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Research analysts expect that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITT

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.