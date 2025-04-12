Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,595 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 972.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.17, for a total value of $243,643.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,759,534.93. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,870 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.