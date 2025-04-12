Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 19,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLP shares. StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,450.50. This represents a 34.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $30.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.45%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

