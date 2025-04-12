Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DJD stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $54.84.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

