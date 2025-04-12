Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $360.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

