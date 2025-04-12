Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,267,000 after acquiring an additional 842,335 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,209,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,147,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 197,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,921,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 169,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,053,000 after purchasing an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average is $116.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

