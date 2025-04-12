Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $98.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $80.68 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.