Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 212.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,396 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 0.7% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $57,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.84 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

