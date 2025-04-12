JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Raised by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

