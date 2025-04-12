Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $228.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $277.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.50.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $212.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $193.86 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,537 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.