Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $100.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

