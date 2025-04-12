Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $110.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NYSE:WH opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

