Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROOT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Root from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Root Stock Up 1.1 %

Root stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. Root has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.56 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.93. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Root will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Root

In related news, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,515 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $688,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,799,506.78. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug Ulman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,175. This trade represents a 24.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,191,469. 11.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Root

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Root by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,413 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Root by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Root by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Root by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 79,317 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

