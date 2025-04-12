JMP Securities Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $275.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $340.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.59.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $206.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. Carvana has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $292.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 3.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $7,545,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,681,872.70. This represents a 28.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 43,433 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.27, for a total value of $9,089,223.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,925,665.06. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,810 shares of company stock valued at $69,243,820. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,610 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Carvana by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana



Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

