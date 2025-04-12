Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 944,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $239,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $210.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.37 and its 200-day moving average is $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $288.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

