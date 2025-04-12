JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target to $13.00

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 142.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,137.28. This represents a 7.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,103.30. The trade was a 76.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $434,350 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 456.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

