JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $26.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie upped their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research increased their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Get IMAX alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.48 on Friday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IMAX by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.