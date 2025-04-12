Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Katana Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.47.
Katana Capital Company Profile
