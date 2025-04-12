Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $171.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $119.66 and a 1-year high of $176.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,772,450. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

