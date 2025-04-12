Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Stock Price

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIHL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,144,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

