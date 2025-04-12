Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,595 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of V2X by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,712,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,554,000 after purchasing an additional 714,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in V2X by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 898,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 144,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in V2X by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in V2X by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $13,947,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V2X has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of V2X stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $69.75.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

