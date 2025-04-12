Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,791 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

GOLF stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $445.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.23%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

