Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $29,646,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,114,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 851,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 887,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $88.14.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.