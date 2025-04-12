Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $29,646,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,114,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 851,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 887,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
BC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Shares of NYSE BC opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $88.14.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.53%.
In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
