Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 983.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in WaFd by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in WaFd by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in WaFd by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

WaFd Increases Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. WaFd had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

