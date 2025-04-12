Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,974,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 49,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 260,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $447.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

