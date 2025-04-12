Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.68 Million Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,968,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 811,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 143,917 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $8,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.