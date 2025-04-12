Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,990 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 177.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after acquiring an additional 288,246 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,755,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,313,000 after purchasing an additional 241,870 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $117.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

