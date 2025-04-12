Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,661 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 162.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 99,943 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 461.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $555.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is -690.91%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

