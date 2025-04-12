Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 387 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,424,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,133 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 998,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,103,000 after acquiring an additional 429,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,104,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,789,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,786,000 after buying an additional 77,230 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.20.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Bank of America increased their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDACORP

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.