Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes $7.46 Million Position in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 952,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Abacus Life by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,399,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 263,036 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,431 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Abacus Life by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 74,172 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Abacus Life by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 741,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 416,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,364,000.

Shares of Abacus Life stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.30 million, a PE ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 0.16.

Abacus Life ( NASDAQ:ABL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Abacus Life from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

