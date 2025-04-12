Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 542,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KDP opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

