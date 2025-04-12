Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,677 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.24. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $67.59.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

