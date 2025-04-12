Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,539,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,444,000 after buying an additional 315,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,260,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 343,597 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,718,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.