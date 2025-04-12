Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,653 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

In other news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

