Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Acquires $100,503.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeff Fagnan bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,503. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -150.16 and a beta of 1.39. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KVYO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

