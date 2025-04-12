Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.84 and last traded at $113.68, with a volume of 1574029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 175.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.