Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Cuts Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP reduced its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,434 shares during the period. IonQ makes up approximately 3.0% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in IonQ were worth $41,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,438. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,875.36. This represents a 82.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, March 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

