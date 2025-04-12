Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,591 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,850,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after buying an additional 507,578 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,950,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after acquiring an additional 241,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,806,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,337,000 after purchasing an additional 313,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,092,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,069,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of MUFG opened at $11.60 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

