Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

