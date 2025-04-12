Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $314,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.