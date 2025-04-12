Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HP. State Street Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,121,000 after purchasing an additional 327,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,373,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

