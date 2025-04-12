Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,589 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $14,375,000. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,730,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $10,129,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 331,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 197,509 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 136,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.6526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 60.75%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

